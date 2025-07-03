JNTUA signs MoU with Advent Global Foundation to train students in quantum computing

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) Vice-Chancellor Professor H Sudarshan Rao on Wednesday, July 2, announced that the university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advent Global Foundation, Telangana, to train students in quantum computing and future skills.

Under the agreement, Advent Global Foundation, based in Rangareddy district, will establish a Centre for Future Skills at JNTUA. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Sudarshan Rao said the initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is setting up a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“JNTUA is the first university in the state to take this step,” he said, adding that the MoU will play a significant role in equipping students with future-ready skills in quantum computing. He urged students to make the best use of high-quality, industry-relevant training to improve their employability and explore entrepreneurship opportunities.

The vice-chancellor said that the programme would benefit students from JNTUA’s constituent colleges, affiliated institutions, and associated engineering colleges. He added that the MoU would enhance students’ soft skills and prepare them to meet emerging technological demands, thereby transforming the university’s learning ecosystem.

Registrar Professor S Krishnaiah said the MoU also involves collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and includes access to global-standard skill development labs in advanced technologies, such as drones, IoT, autonomous systems, and quantum computing.

He encouraged students to participate in simulation and live projects and said the MoU would drive innovation, research, and practical skill development across JNTUA and its affiliated colleges. He urged all college principals to ensure students make full use of the new opportunities, as per the report by The New Indian Express.