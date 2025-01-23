Srusti Academy of Management & Technology hosts FDP on Leveraging AI Tools for Scopus Publications

Srusti Academy of Management and Technology (Autonomous) successfully inaugurated its one-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Leveraging AI Tools for Scopus Publications in an engaging online format.

The programme was organised in association with Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha, Rourkela, ISTD Balasore Chapter, and Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) Odisha Chapter, Bhubaneswar, and was coordinated by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Srusti Academy of Management and Technology (Autonomous), stated a press release from the institute.

The event aimed to enhance faculty and researchers' skills in utilizing AI tools for academic and research excellence.

The inaugural session commenced in the evening with an agenda designed to set the tone for the week-long programme.

Dr Anuradha Mishra, Associate Professor, introduced the programme, highlighting its significance in the academic and research community. Prof (Dr) UK Dash, Principal, warmly welcomed the resource person, chief guest, and the participants in his address.

The virtual inauguration was graced by Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy, Vice-Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, Odisha. In his inaugural speech, Prof Tripathy emphasised the importance of integrating AI tools in academic research and the potential impact of such advancements on achieving publication excellence in Scopus-indexed journals.

The session was then handed over to Dr Prasad Kulkarni, Professor at Euclea Business School Middle East, Britts Imperial University, Sharjah, UAE.

Dr Kulkarni delivered a comprehensive and insightful presentation on utilising AI tools for research.

Key topics included:

Effective use of ChatGPT for generating accurate prompts to enhance research paper quality.

Creating path diagrams using Mermaid Online.

Developing Structural Equation Models through Graphviz Online.

Crafting well-defined objectives and refining literature reviews for research articles.

The interactive session saw active participation from around 82 researchers and academicians from various colleges. Participants engaged in fruitful discussions, clarifying doubts, and addressing challenges they face in publishing their work in high-impact journals.

The FDP’s inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr PP Sarangi, Head of Department (HoD), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Srusti Academy of Management and Technology (Autonomous).

Dr Sarangi expressed gratitude to the resource person, participants, and organising team for their contributions.

The event successfully marked the beginning of a transformative week of learning and collaboration. Participants hailed the session as both informative and interactive, setting a high benchmark for the upcoming sessions of the FDP.