SOA, University of Nebraska-Lincoln partner to advance research and academics

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) today, Friday, January 17, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), United States of America (USA), with the intention to facilitate academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

UNL is a comprehensive, public university listed as a Carnegie Research Institution offering academic programmes at the undergraduate (UG), graduate and professional levels in many disciplines including Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Architecture, Arts and Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Education and Human Sciences, Law, Fine and Performing Arts and Journalism and Mass Communications, stated a press release from the institute.

The US university is also a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance, a consortium of world class research institutions which have advanced their academic missions, generated unique opportunities for students and faculty and served the common good by sharing expertise, leveraging campus resources and collaborating in innovative programmes.