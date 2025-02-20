Golden Jubilee celebration of ISc 1973-75 batch BJB held

The air crackled with excitement as the ISc batch of 1973-75, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) College celebrated a day-long extravaganza commemorating its 50th anniversary.

From lively cultural performances to touching reflections on the past, the Golden Jubilee celebration was a testament to the enduring legacy of the batch and its great camaraderie, stated a press release from the institute.

The function was held with great enthusiasm on February 19, 2025, at Bhubaneswar Club. All the former students, along with their spouses, attended the gala event, and the presence of their revered teachers added charm to the whole atmosphere.

On this solemn occasion, a souvenir was released to reflect the old memories and vibes between the colleagues and the teachers, stated the press release.

The teachers' inspiring words with interesting episodes captivated the audience.The successful culmination of this grand show speaks volumes of the students' unending dedication, year long planning and fine execution.