IIT Mandi Technology Innovation Hub & Nagent AI launch pioneering AI upskilling program

In a transformative step toward bridging India’s AI talent gap, IIT Mandi Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) and Nagent AI have launched a hybrid upskilling program.

Program overview

The 23-hour curriculum blends online modules with in-person immersion at IIT Mandi TIH’s campus. Limited to 30 participants, the program has an all-inclusive fee structure, and closes registration on August 30, 2025.

Participants will gain hands-on experience using Nagent AI’s Playground, accessing hundreds of AI models, RAG pipelines, and tools to create deployable AI agents.

Addressing India’s AI talent gap

India faces a projected shortfall of over 1 million AI professionals by 2027, with 2.3 million AI job openings expected, and demand outpacing supply by 51%.

Unlike platforms like Google Vertex AI Agent Builder and Microsoft Copilot Studio, this program combines academic mentorship, production-grade security, and industry relevance.

The curriculum, co-developed by IIT Mandi TIH and Nagent AI, covers agent orchestration, multi-agent collaboration, agentic prompting, and proprietary data grounding via no-code RAG pipelines.

Capstone projects are mentored by experts, including Pratap Behera (Co-Founder & CEO, Nagent AI), Senthilraj Kalaimani (Head of R&D, Nagent AI), Siddharth Kanungo (Generative AI Advisor, IIT Mandi TIH), and Anmol Gupta (Founder, Mythyaverse, and Gen AI Researcher, IIT Roorkee).

Participants can secure enterprise projects through Nagent AI’s community or develop AI agents for their organisations. Top projects may receive funding up to Rs 1 crore through iHub’s “Call for Innovation” pipeline, along with industry showcase opportunities and certification.

Aligned with India’s “AI for All” strategy, the program fosters a lab-to-market pipeline for AI innovation, benefitting sectors like healthcare, supply chain, and customer experience.

By compressing traditional 6-to-12-month AI upskilling cycles into weeks, it responds to industry demands for rapid deployment and measurable value.