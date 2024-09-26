“Ensure partnerships align with values of human rights”: APPSC IIT Bombay urges institute to end collaborations with Israel

The collective reminded the institute of an older letter sent by it on September 9, which urged the administration of IIT Bombay to cease all collaborations with Israeli universities on moral grounds, as Israel stands accused by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court of committing genocide against the people of Palestine.



“Israeli universities, many of which have been closely linked to state policies and actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, stand in direct opposition to the values of justice, equality, and human dignity that we hold dear,” the collective wrote to the administration.



Urging the institute to end its collaborations with Israel, the letter further stated, “In solidarity with the Palestinian people, I urge the Institute and the student body to reconsider and divest from any collaborations or exchanges with Israeli universities.”



The collective terms this act as not only a moral obligation on the part of IIT Bombay but also a “meaningful act of support for those facing oppression.”



The above letter was sent to the institute after it announced fully funded research opportunities in Chemistry for Master's, PhD and postdoctoral students at Bar-Ilan University, Israel.