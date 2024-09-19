Srusti Centre for Sustainable Development with international seminar on ESG & AI inaugurated

Srusti Academy of Management (Autonomous), Bhubaneswar, hosted an international seminar on ESG & AI: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges for Sustainable Development on September 16, 2024.

Ths event, organised in collaboration with Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) University, also marked the inauguration of the Srusti Centre for Sustainable Development (SCSD), which was formally inaugurated by PS Narayan, Global Head: Sustainability, Wipro & Managing Trustee: Wipro Foundation, and Prof Amiya Kumar Rath, Vice-Chancellor, Biju Patnaik University of Technology, (BPUT), Odisha.

The seminar featured distinguished leaders and experts from various industries who shared insights on the intersection of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event was graced by Dr Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head Corporate Social Responsability (CSR), Odisha, Tata Steel; Dr Abha Mishra, Head of Office-Odisha, UNDP; and Bobby Pattnaik, Human Resources (HR) Business Leader, Infosys, who participated in panel discussion I on "The Role of Industries."

Panel Discussion II, focusing on "The Role of Stakeholders in ESG & AI Integration," was honored by the presence of Dr Vitor Furlong, Environment and Sustainability Manager, Aston University, United Kingdom (UK); Krutika Ganeru, Project Officer - Environment and Sustainability, Aston University, UK; and Maaz Khan, Business Engagement Manager, Decarbonisation Net Zero Programme, Aston University, UK.

To promote the cause and increase sensitization around ESG and AI, several competitions were held as part of the event. Nearby schools and colleges were encouraged to participate, and many students were recognised for their contributions, with several winning cash prizes for their innovative ideas and presentations.