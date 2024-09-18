Adelaide University: Making the most of bilateral education agreements between India & Australia
How does Adelaide University plan to facilitate cultural exchange between Australian and Indian students? What programmes or initiatives are in place to support this integration?
Adelaide University will have a strong focus on global mobility, building on the opportunities delivered by its founding institutions, including international exchange programmes, internships, volunteering, and study tours creating globally engaged students, citizens and leaders.
The new university will harness the strong partnership networks of the University of Adelaide and University of South Australia to support the development of new global experience programs for students.
How does Adelaide University plan to contribute to and benefit from the strong bilateral education agreements between India and Australia, such as the Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications?
The recent signing of the Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications presents exciting opportunities for students, including greater two-way student mobility and different ways of learning. Students can be assured that their qualifications will be recognised and set them up for future success.
This builds upon the strong (and evolving) bilateral relationship between Australia and India and their mutual vision for educational reform and meeting the needs of global skills shortages and challenges.
Are there any plans for future expansion or new campuses under Adelaide University? How might these developments impact international students, particularly those from India?
Adelaide University will have the largest campus footprint in South Australia when its doors open in 2026.
As we continue to build Adelaide University, we will look to optimise existing study locations and facilities to create precincts that will enhance student experience and learning and research capabilities.
The goal is to create engaging and activated campus spaces that drive innovation and collaboration.