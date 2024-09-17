PhD programmes like no other! Here's what University of Queensland and IIT Delhi are up to

The University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, which is ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, both renowned global institutions, have collaborated to offer a joint PhD programme through the UQ-IIT Delhi Research Academy (UQIDAR) at IIT Delhi, as stated in an official release by the institution, today, Tuesday, September 17.



Aspirants may take heed that the application process for admissions to the joint PhD programme in January 2025 has begun.



The Expression of Interest for the UQ-IITD Joint PhD programme is open until October 3, 2024.



Who can apply?

UQIDAR is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from outstanding candidates with backgrounds in:



- Science

- Technology

- Engineering

- Mathematics

- Healthcare

- Humanities

- Social Sciences



Goal of the programme

As part of the programme, students will spend their time between the two prestigious institutions.



Upon successful completion, they will be awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree jointly by both universities.



Facilities granted

UQIDAR would provide its students with substantial fellowships, research travel grants, and relocation assistance.



Students will also have access to the academic facilities and resources of both institutions.



For more information on the eligibility criteria, application process, and submission of the EOI, aspiring students can click on the link here: https://uqiitd.org/apply/