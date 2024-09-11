IIT Delhi, Honda and Cooperative Intelligence: Here's what the combination will yield

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Honda Cars have decided to partner to take Honda Cooperative Intelligence to the next level.

Honda Cooperative Intelligence is Artificial Intelligence (AI) that puts into action cooperative action and communication to ensure that there is a mutual understanding between machines and human beings, informed a report by PTI.

"The mobility industry is experiencing significant change, driven by a growing demand for sustainable and functional products powered by AI technologies that are shaping its future," stated Preeti Ranjan Panda the dean of corporate relations at IIT Delhi, stated a report by PTI.

"This partnership aims to leverage IIT-Delhi's advanced research and Honda's expertise in practical applications to fast-track innovation and create solutions that benefit both customers and society across a wide range of applications," said Panda.

The Research and development of Cooperative Intelligence (CI) is being worked on by Honda for a long time now. It is now going through proof of concept via technology demonstrations of its CI-powered micro-mobility vehicle and robot in Joso City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.

CI, Honda and IIT-Delhi have also fixed research areas such as recognition of the surrounding environment and cultivation of cooperative behaviour and they will be carrying out the research using latest AI technologies.

"In addition, as part of this joint research, Honda, with the help of IIT Delhi, aims to verify driving assistance and automated driving technologies in the suburbs of Delhi. Conducting technology verification in Delhi's traffic environment will help in refining underlying technologies of CI and striving to apply them to future driver assistance and automated driving technologies in various regions of the world, including India," Panda said, stated the PTI report.