Management education, technology and ethics: Making the most of it all

Virtual teams and remote work are a reality of the business world today. Value chains are spread across the globe and teams have to connect and coordinate across states, countries and continents to work collectively, effectively and efficiently.

The gig economy is also on the rise, making it necessary for students to learn how to operate in an ecosystem where remote work, travel and virtual teams would be a reality.

Business management education has to nurture skills like digital competence, global perspective, adaptability and teamwork.

B-schools should equip students with competencies to manage distributed teams, including communication, collaboration, and leadership in virtual environments.