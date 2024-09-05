"We have intruded into their homes": IIT Madras Director imposes speed limit, fines on campus after blackbuck's death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, September 4, imposed a speed limit of 20km/hr on vehicular movement inside its campus after a blackbuck was hit by a car and died.

This was the second such incident in a month. Those found violating the speed limit will be fined Rs 10,000, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Calling such incidents unacceptable, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti wrote in an official communication addressed to colleagues and students, "The campus belongs to wildlife also and we have intruded into their homes. In this regard, we must show a great sense of responsibility to avert such accidents. From 12 noon Wednesday, maximum speed is 20 km per hour within the campus. Any violation will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and second-time violation will debar the vehicle from entering campus."

Further, any injury to wildlife will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh and the vehicle will be seized until the driver and vehicle are handed over to the Guindy National Park wildlife warden, he said.

Prof Kamakoti said these regulations and fines alone will not solve the problem unless every one of us, by letter and spirit, understands and agrees to coexist with wildlife and help the administration in implementing the rules effectively, stated The New Indian Express report.