Management education leveraging digital tools: The path ahead

Business management education must be directed towards making graduates industry-ready by equipping them with skills to take on real-world business challenges.

To achieve this goal, enhanced student engagement is imperative.

B-Schools must leverage digital tools such as virtual classrooms, gamification, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered learning assistants to make management education immersive, engaging and personalised.

Institutions may create digital profiles of students and use data analytics to track student progress, identify learning gaps, and take remedial actions.