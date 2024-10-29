IIT Roorkee - NISE to advance solar energy research and education

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster their partnership in the solar energy research field.

This is in line with India's broader vision of becoming a global leader in renewable energy by the year 2030, according to a press release from the IIT.

The main focus areas are exchange programme that involves researchers and scholars, organising lectures as well as conclaves, sharing data and research-related information, and working on creating cutting-edge technologies.

This collaboration will lead to the enhancement of solar technologies in the country and will help transition the nation into one that uses clean energy.

"IIT Roorkee having a dedicated department for Hydro and Renewable Energy and a Center for Sustainable Energy, this collaboration is expected to push the boundaries of solar energy research and innovation, ultimately driving sustainable solutions for the future," shared Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

"This collaboration will enable us to work together on groundbreaking projects that will not only benefit our institutions but also support the national agenda of increasing solar energy adoption across the country," shared Dr Mohd Rihan, Director General, NISE, stated the press release.