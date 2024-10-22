"While using AI in school, think about student privacy, how data is managed": Director, Chaman Bhartiya School

A

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to inspire students to think critically and creatively. Instead of just focusing on memorising facts or preparing for tests, AI can help students explore real-world problems. For example, AI-powered tools can allow students to simulate experiments, build models, or create art and music.

AI can even encourage students to ask questions and think deeply about the information they are given by challenging them to come up with different solutions to problems. This approach encourages active learning and boosts creativity.