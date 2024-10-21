In a first, formulation developed by SOA researchers set for commercial production

An economic and innovative formulation developed by researchers at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, for which the university had signed a technology licensing agreement with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) last year, is set for commercial production.
The technology transfer agreement on the product, Re-Dispersible Mucoadhesive Gargle Composition was signed by NRDC and the Gujarat-based Suyaash Pharmaceuticals Bhubaneswar on Friday, October 18, in the presence of SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, informed a press release from the institute.
The formulation had been developed by a team of researchers headed by Prof Goutam Rath of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), faculty of pharmaceutical sciences of SOA.
This is the first time that a formulation developed by researchers in Odisha is set for commercial production, Prof Rath said.
A two-day training and demonstration programme was organised for the benefit of the licensee, Suyaash Pharmaceuticals represented by its Director Raju Sharadchandra Shah and Chief Executive Officer Kapil Shah. NRDC representative Amitabh Mishra was also present.
Explaining the formulation, Prof Rath said gargle medicines presently being prescribed for throat infections had limited impact for about 15 to 30 minutes requiring multiple uses to alleviate discomfort. The research team had developed a redispersible mucoadhesive extended-release gargle formulation which offered long-term effect of about four hours upon a single use. The formulation would not only reduce the doses but also improve the drug efficacy, he said.
Raju Sharadchandra Shah, who evinced keen interest in the nanofiber-based technology developed by the SOA research team, said nanofibers had the potential to deliver significant benefits to patients worldwide. He said that this technology could revolutionise treatment by raising the highest dose that might be given in a single administration while lowering the possibility of drug resistance.
Mishra also offered his insight into opportunities for optimizing the process while effectively scaling it for commercial manufacturing.
SOA has already transferred three potential pharmaceutical technologies developed at SPS to the NRDC which is known for facilitating the transfer of innovative technologies developed by individuals, colleges, universities and industries for large-scale production and marketing.
Prof Rath’s team included Prof Goutam Ghosh, Dr Biswakanth Kar, Dr Vinit Kumar Rai, Jitu Halder and Deepak Pradhan.
The team led by Prof Rath coordinated the visit of representatives of the pharmaceutical company and NRDC. SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak showed keen interest in providing all help and facilities towards developing new formulations and strengthening the technology transfer process to pharmaceutical industries through NRDC. Prof SC Si, Dean of SPS, expressed his immense pleasure over the development and congratulated the research team, stated the press release.