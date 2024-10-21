In a first, formulation developed by SOA researchers set for commercial production

An economic and innovative formulation developed by researchers at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, for which the university had signed a technology licensing agreement with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) last year, is set for commercial production.

The technology transfer agreement on the product, Re-Dispersible Mucoadhesive Gargle Composition was signed by NRDC and the Gujarat-based Suyaash Pharmaceuticals Bhubaneswar on Friday, October 18, in the presence of SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, informed a press release from the institute.

The formulation had been developed by a team of researchers headed by Prof Goutam Rath of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), faculty of pharmaceutical sciences of SOA.

This is the first time that a formulation developed by researchers in Odisha is set for commercial production, Prof Rath said.

A two-day training and demonstration programme was organised for the benefit of the licensee, Suyaash Pharmaceuticals represented by its Director Raju Sharadchandra Shah and Chief Executive Officer Kapil Shah. NRDC representative Amitabh Mishra was also present.

Explaining the formulation, Prof Rath said gargle medicines presently being prescribed for throat infections had limited impact for about 15 to 30 minutes requiring multiple uses to alleviate discomfort. The research team had developed a redispersible mucoadhesive extended-release gargle formulation which offered long-term effect of about four hours upon a single use. The formulation would not only reduce the doses but also improve the drug efficacy, he said.

Raju Sharadchandra Shah, who evinced keen interest in the nanofiber-based technology developed by the SOA research team, said nanofibers had the potential to deliver significant benefits to patients worldwide. He said that this technology could revolutionise treatment by raising the highest dose that might be given in a single administration while lowering the possibility of drug resistance.