CMC Vellore to upgrade Chittor campus to a 422-bed teaching hospital

Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore is establishing a new medical college and a teaching hospital in its Chittor campus in Andhra Pradesh with the Rs 500 grant received from the Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday, October 9.

According to a release, the Rs 500 crore grant will be utilised to set up the new medical college and upgrade the existing 120-bed hospital in Chittoor into a 422-bed teaching hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The partnership with the foundation will allow CMC Vellore to incorporate its distinctive MBBS curriculum with a focus on primary-cum-secondary health care (PSHC) for addressing healthcare disparities in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC Vellore, said, “Our vision is to create a model for relevant medical education, healthcare delivery, research, and outreach at the Chittoor campus, tailored to the financial, social, and resource challenges of our country. We are deeply thankful to the Azim Premji Foundation for their invaluable support as CMC Vellore approaches its 125th anniversary in 2025.”

As per The New Indian Express report, Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, Principal of CMC Vellore, shared insights on the institution’s educational growth, adding, “The Chittoor campus began offering allied health science courses and a College of Nursing five years ago. The new medical college will serve as a national resource, fostering advancements in primary-cum-secondary health care, with a focus on producing general physicians equipped to deliver quality primary and secondary care.”