SC/ST Commission visits IIIT Basara, here's what happened next

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah and his team members inspected the mess and other facilities at the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara (also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies - RGUKT) in Nirmal district on Friday, October 4, and later had lunch with the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Thereupon, he organised a meeting in the conference hall where students raised several issues, including a lack of teaching faculty members, a misbehaving warden and poor mess facilities which was becoming a cause for distress. The students alleged that they have been facing these issues for many years now and despite staging several protests for these problems to be resolved amicably, the government has been neglecting to take any steps and pay heed to their issues and grievances, according to The New Indian Express report.

Bringing it to the commission’s notice, students said that only four caretakers were assigned to more than 6,000 students and that the chief warden was misbehaving with them.

Subsequently, Venkataiah ordered the authorities to remove the chief warden who did not even attend the meeting despite being aware of the fact that the commission was visiting the campus.

The commission also asked the authorities to take the matter seriously and assign more caretakers.