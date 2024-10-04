Senior OAS officer Dr PK Raut takes charge as CEO of Odisha Computer Application Centre

Dr Pradeep Kumar Raut, a senior officer of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), informed a press release from the institute.

A graduate of the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB), Dr Raut also holds a PhD in Management, with his research focusing on key areas such as e-governance, citizen-centric services, public policy, and leadership.

Dr Raut brings a wealth of experience in Information Technology (IT) and e-governance. He previously held the role of Principal Consultant and Head of the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) under the Government of India. Additionally, he served as the Director of Odisha e-Governance Services Limited (OeSL), an SPV of OCAC, where he was instrumental in launching Odisha's pioneering Public-Private Partnership (PPP) e-governance project, e-Registration.

Throughout his career, Dr Raut has played a key role in implementing several transformative e-governance projects, including the State Data Centre, Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), and the Common Services Centres (CSC). His appointment is anticipated to further enhance OCAC's mission of driving digital transformation in Odisha.

The entire OCAC team warmly welcomed Dr Raut as he took on his new responsibilities, the press release informed.