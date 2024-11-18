DAV Chandrasekharpur's Visionarium 2.0 was a HIT!

The role of the school mustn't be confined within the transaction of the curriculum; rather it should give ample importance to nurturing the innate potentials of each and every learner in the best possible way, opined Prof Karunakar Nanda, Director, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar.
The professor joined as the chief guest at the combined project display and fun fiesta Visionarium 2.0 at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar on Thursday, November 14.
At the outset, floral tributes were offered to India's first Prime Minister Chacha Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Children's Day.
More than 500 students exhibited their creativity in the programme in Science, Mathematics, Computer Science, Social Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Photography, Art & Craft and also actively took part in book exhibition, game zone, food courts and boita bandan celebration.
With the active guidance of the school Principal Dr Sujata Sahu, students enjoyed and got enthralled the day which was declared as No Bag Day for them earlier by the school authorities.
Among others, Regional Director of DAV Institutions Dr KC Satapathy; Chairman of the school Santosh Kumar Satpathy; Chairman of DAV Kalinganagar MM Panda; Chairman of DAV Pokhariput Dr Arun Kumar Rath; Basanta Manjari Satapathy; principals of DAV schools and parents in large number visited the show and encouraged the budding creators.