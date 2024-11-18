DAV Chandrasekharpur's Visionarium 2.0 was a HIT!

The role of the school mustn't be confined within the transaction of the curriculum; rather it should give ample importance to nurturing the innate potentials of each and every learner in the best possible way, opined Prof Karunakar Nanda, Director, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar.

The professor joined as the chief guest at the combined project display and fun fiesta Visionarium 2.0 at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar on Thursday, November 14.