Combating AI-driven misinformation was the purpose of this hackathon conducted at ISB

The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and the Cyber Peace Foundation, along with support from Google.org, conducted a Hackathon which concluded recently. The idea was to address the spread of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated misinformation and deepfakes, as per a press release from the institute stated. at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The four key problems tackled by the 28 participating teams were:

- Countermeasures for misinformation and detection plugins

- Real-time deepfake detection in video conferences

- Detection and verification of AI-generated video content

- Ethical AI framework for content creation

Here are the winners at a glance: