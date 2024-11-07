Combating AI-driven misinformation was the purpose of this hackathon conducted at ISB
The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and the Cyber Peace Foundation, along with support from Google.org, conducted a Hackathon which concluded recently. The idea was to address the spread of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated misinformation and deepfakes, as per a press release from the institute stated. at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB).
The four key problems tackled by the 28 participating teams were:
- Countermeasures for misinformation and detection plugins
- Real-time deepfake detection in video conferences
- Detection and verification of AI-generated video content
- Ethical AI framework for content creation
Here are the winners at a glance:
This Hackathon showcased the remarkable talent and ingenuity of India's young tech leaders in tackling the complex challenges of AI-driven misinformation,” said Professor Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, ISB Institute of Data Science and added, “Their innovative solutions offer a promising path towards building a more secure and trustworthy digital ecosystem.”
As per the press release shared by the institute, Vineet Kumar, Founder of CyberPeace, shared, “We are incredibly impressed by the creativity and dedication of the participants. This Hackathon highlights the urgent need for collaborative efforts between academia, industry, and civil society to combat the spread of misinformation and ensure a safer digital world.”