Purdue University to strengthen ties with India with launch of new centres in education and semiconductors

Purdue University has launched two initiatives:

- Purdue-India Centre for Education and Engagement

- US-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors

This announcement was made on Friday, November 1, as stated in a report by ANI.

An official press release from the statement mentioned these initiatives are aimed at encouraging joint degrees, industrial relations as well as engagement with the alumni.

Purdue-India centres will add to Purdue's presence in India and create opportunities to partner in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and business through partnerships with Indian institutions. This was informed by Purdue President Mung Chiang.

"Purdue is excited to grow our long-standing partnership with Indian institutions and companies across a broad range of disciplines," said Chiang.

"Both our new Centre for Education and Engagement in Delhi and the new US-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors, joint with IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad and supported by our Indian and US governments, are milestone steps toward the expansion of this strategic partnership, with many opportunities for our students and faculty and a continued elevation of Purdue's global impact."

Part of Purdue's new US-India Centre for Excellence in Semiconductors involves engaging with leaders from the semiconductor industry to advance joint research and develop a skilled workforce, in alignment with Purdue's land-grant mission in research, learning, and engagement, the press release stated.