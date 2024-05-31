Mongolian Ambassador awards degrees to KIIT students

The relationship of India with Mongolia dates back to 2,000 years. At a time when there were no means of transport, monks from Mongolia used to come to study at Nalanda University, said Mongolian Ambassador to India Ganbold Dambajay in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, May 30.

Speaking at the special convocation of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University (KIIT DU), Dambajay lauded KIIT, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences' (KIMS) contribution to education and women empowerment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Stating that the real power in any household belongs to the women, the diplomat said in his country, women play a major role in the society. "I am happy to note that KISS also gave opportunities to young girls towards self-empowerment. In time, they will give back significantly to society," he said, encouraging the young graduates to conquer the world with their hard work and dedication towards society.

On the occasion, the Mongolian Ambassador gave away degrees to 665 students of KIIT DU. As many as 158 students were awarded DM, MD/MS and MBBS degrees.

Similarly, 94 students were awarded BDS (Dental) and 96 MSc Nursing and BSc in nursing degrees.

Every year at the special convocation, KIIT DU also awards degrees to its international students. Among foreign students, three were awarded PhD, 41 received PG degrees and 273 students got UG degrees.

KIIT Chancellor Ashok Parija said students of KIIT have excelled both in academics and other fields. He credited the founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta for the success.

Vice-Chancellor Saranjit Singh highlighted the university's international collaborations and said that more than 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with foreign universities, including a cluster of 22 US (United States or United States of America - USA) universities.

Among others, KIIT Pro-Chancellor Subrata Kumar Acharya and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the School of Medicine Dr CBK Mohanty also spoke.