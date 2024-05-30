SOA's ITER ranked third among top engineering institutes in survey

The Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been ranked third in the country in the overall category in a leading all-India engineering institutes ranking survey for 2024 which was published today, Thursday, May 30. This was informed by a press release received from the institute.

​The institute was also placed third in the country among top engineering colleges in the survey conducted in 2023.

​At the same time, ITER was ranked second among the top 125 private engineering institutes in the country while being placed at the top in the eastern region, thereby, retaining the ranks it received in 2023.​

When it comes to research, ITER was ranked third in the country while in placement it was placed fifth. In 2023, the institute was placed fourth in research and ninth in placement in the nationwide survey. It may be noted that research has been fundamental to SOA's mission, as per the institute's website.

​The objective of the ranking, which used three modules — desk research, perceptual and factual survey — was to identify and rank the top engineering institutes in the country.