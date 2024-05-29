Mahindra University students bag top spots at Babson Collaborative Global Student Challenge 2024

Students of Mahindra University secured second and third places in a highly competitive US University challenge.

Two teams from the university reached the final round, both emerging victorious at The Babson Collaborative Global Student Challenge 2024. This year, 2,414 students from 25 schools across 20 countries participated in this prestigious competition, informed a press release from Mahindra University.

The second position was secured by the Harvested Robotics team which included five students, Rahul Arepaka, Pranav Mogli, Sai Phani, Sanjay Pramod, and Atin Sakeer. Their project aims to revolutionise agriculture by providing farmers with a chemical-free weed management solution through the use of advanced lasers and robotics technology.

The third place was secured by a project named Extrive Innovations, the team comprised of four students, Abhishek Pratap, Ronak Oinam, Prem Ningombam, and Yashaswi Matla.

This team developed an ergonomic, cost-effective exoskeleton designed to enhance workplace safety and efficiency while improving worker comfort and productivity. It addresses critical issues in occupational health and ergonomics, making a significant impact on industrial work environments.

Highly rated and well-known for its academic programme in entrepreneurship, Massachusetts-based Babson College hosts this annual competition. The competition focused on innovative business concepts addressing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University expressed immense pride in the students' accomplishments. “These awards reflect the talent, dedication, and innovative spirit of our students. At Mahindra University, we are dedicated to cultivating an entrepreneurial environment that encourages creativity and problem-solving. The success of our teams on this esteemed global stage highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in education," he said.