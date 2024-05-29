Books by SOA faculty released by VC

Two books on veterinary sciences, authored by faculty members of the Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (IVSAH) — a constituent institute of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), were released by Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of SOA, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, May 28, informed a press release from the institute.

​One of the two books, titled Nutritional Biochemistry for Veterinary Excellence: A Holistic Approach, has been jointly written by Dr Yora Reena, Dr Juli Chakma and Dr Divyaprakash R Choravada, all three working as Assistant Professors at the institute.

​The book is a comprehensive guide designed to enhance the understanding of nutritional biochemistry in the context of veterinary science while offering a holistic view of how nutrition impacts animal health.

​The other book, titled Exam Special: Your Perfect Exam Friend, has been authored by Dr Deepak Kumar Chaurasia, also an Assistant Professor, for students.

Expressing his happiness over the efforts of the four faculty members, Prof (Dr) Nayak said that the four teachers had joined SOA from four different states of the country which reflected the diversity of the growing university.

​Dr Reena is an Assistant Professor in Animal Nutrition who earned her Doctorate in Animal Nutrition from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal in 2023. She had completed her postgraduate degree from the College of Veterinary Science under Assam Agricultural University in 2018.

​Dr Chakma got her PhD in Animal Nutrition from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in 2023 after pursuing her postgraduate studies at the Central Agricultural University in Imphal in 2020. She is a graduate from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Tripura.

​Dr Choravada, who holds a PhD in Animal Biochemistry from the IVRI, did his postgraduation in Veterinary Biochemistry at the Junagadh Agricultural University in Gujarat in 2018.

​Dr Chaurasia, who is from Chhattisgarh, completed his undergraduate studies from the Durg Veterinary College. He did his MVSc and PhD at the Odisha Veterinary College under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.