IIT Guwahati with FICCI, AIIDC to lead entrepreneurship drive in Northeast India

With an aim to foster innovation, support start-ups, and enhance industry-academia collaboration in the region, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has formalised two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), said a press release from the institute.

These collaborations include a partnership with Assam Startup through the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) and with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

These individual MoUs were signed today, Monday, May 27, at the IIT Guwahati campus between Prof Devendra Jalihala, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ACS, Managing Director, AIIDC, and Sumeet Gupta, Assistant Secretary-General, FICCI, respectively, said the press release.

Speaking during the event, Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is proud to serve as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship in the northeastern region and the entire country. Through our recent collaborations with FICCI and Assam Startup, we are hopeful that the collective measures and initiatives we aim to provide will help foster a vibrant ecosystem where budding entrepreneurs can transform their innovative ideas into successful businesses. This collaboration will further enhance our support for mentorship, funding opportunities, and market access, ensuring the Northeast emerges as a vital hub for global economic activity."

Further, IIT Guwahati also launched a six-week Residential Bootcamp with a total of 51 start-up participants from the Northeast region.