An ideological spat: Humans of DU vs Brahmins of DU

What is the event by the Humans of DU?

The event titled 'Brahmanvad chhodo, Jaati ke Bandhan todo', which translates to 'Desist Brahminism, break the barriers of caste', is to be held at the Arts Faculty of DU on May 10. The event is purported to be a photo exhibition and an open mic on the recent wave of events favouring the sentiments of right-wing nationalists and the normalisation of casteist politics on the campus.



To understand the nature of the event, EdexLive spoke to Parichay, a law student and a member of the Humans of Delhi University. Emphasising the event organised by the Brahmins of Delhi University, he expressed that an event of such a nature was never held, especially with the administration's support.



"Given that there are ideological wars ongoing in the university, it was pertinent that we uphold the values of not just a certain caste or community, but come together as equals to desist the partisan tendencies," said Parichay.



Hence, he asserts, "We, as a group, identify ourselves as Humans of Delhi University, a collective of students standing against biases and injustice."



The student adds that the organisation has held similar events in the past, such as the recent Constitution March to uphold the importance of the Constitution against the event that celebrated the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



Elusive event by the Brahmins of DU

Parichay informed EdexLive that the students filed a Right to Information (RTI) inquiry on May 2. They demanded to know the nature of the event, details of the organisers, officials who permitted events of such a nature, and the value the talk holds.



Parichay said, "We want to know why the event was permitted to be held at the Conference Hall, where crucial issues are discussed. We are still unaware of where the permission had come from and through what channel, hence the students decided to file an RTI."