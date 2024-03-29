EFLU’s newly elected Student Union oath-taking ceremony on April 1

The newly formed The English and Foreign Languages University Student Union (EFLU SU) is all set to take an oath and take charge on April 1, Monday. To recall, after the year 2019, the student union elections were conducted on campus on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and the results were announced on Thursday, March 28.
The Inclusive Students’ Allied Front (INSAF) alliance swept the elections winning all the posts. Announcing the election results and information about the oath ceremony, Registrar Prof K Narasimha Rao issued a notice on March 28.
The notice read, “The Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected EFLU-Students' Union 2023 2024 will be conducted on 01 April, 2024 (Monday), in the Open Amphitheatre, at 6.30 pm."
Further, the elected students, members of the faculty, non-teaching staff, and the students were invited to attend the programme, it added.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), independent candidates contested for various posts in the elections.
INSAF, comprising Telangana Students Forum (TSF), Fraternity Movement, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and PRISM EFLU won all the posts.
Student Union Core Committee 2023-24
Here are the details of the core committee members:
President — Rathod Raghuvardhan
Vice President — Nitha Fathima Kolothumthodi
Joint Secretary — Sweata Saha
General Secretary — Rana Basheer KK
Cultural Secretary — Uthara Kiran
Sports Secretary — Nishant Kumar
Along with the core committee members, three representatives on the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and 21 councillors for various schools and programmes were also elected.
As reported by EdexLive earlier, the newly elected president was content that a tribal and Dalit student like himself became the president of the union. Further, he disclosed that matters related to 24*7 open campus for all students, SWAYAM courses, scholarships, stipends and others will be pursued once they take charge.