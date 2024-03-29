EFLU’s newly elected Student Union oath-taking ceremony on April 1

The newly formed The English and Foreign Languages University Student Union (EFLU SU) is all set to take an oath and take charge on April 1, Monday. To recall, after the year 2019, the student union elections were conducted on campus on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and the results were announced on Thursday, March 28.

The Inclusive Students’ Allied Front (INSAF) alliance swept the elections winning all the posts. Announcing the election results and information about the oath ceremony, Registrar Prof K Narasimha Rao issued a notice on March 28.

The notice read, “The Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected EFLU-Students' Union 2023 2024 will be conducted on 01 April, 2024 (Monday), in the Open Amphitheatre, at 6.30 pm."