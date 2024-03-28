“Mesmerising to win EFLU Student Union polls”: Newly elected Dalit President Raghuvardhan

“It is truly mesmerising,” said the newly elected President of The English and Foreign Languages University Student Union (EFLU SU) Rathod Raghuvardhan.

Recalling the time when a tribal student was denied admission to EFLU, Rathod told EdexLive, “Coming from a Dalit and a tribal community, we face many challenges. Therefore, this victory of a tribal and Dalit student is a significant achievement.”

The Student Union elections were held on Wednesday, March 27 with INSAF — Inclusive Students’ Allied Front — emerging victorious for all the posts. The voting for SU was conducted for various posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Cultural Secretary and Sports Secretary.



To recall, EFLU SU elections were last held in 2019.

According to the president representing the INSAF alliance comprising Telangana Students Forum (TSF), Fraternity Movement, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and PRISM EFLU; INSAF candidates emerged in the first position in all posts. The president won with a majority of 730 votes, added NSUI representative Ibrahim Khan.