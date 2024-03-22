IIT Madras launches four-year BS degree programmes in Data Science and Applications and Electronic Systems

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is now inviting applications for the upcoming intake of the four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes in Data Science and Applications, as well as Electronic Systems, according to a press note released by the institution.



How will the course be profitable for students?

These programmes aim to offer accessible and affordable high-quality education to all individuals interested in obtaining a degree from IIT Madras. Data Science and Electronic Systems represent fields with significant job prospects and are anticipated to continue growing in the coming years.



As India is preparing to establish itself as a prominent leader in semiconductor chip manufacturing on a global scale, this sector is expected to create substantial employment prospects.



Important points to note -



1) The last date to apply for the upcoming batch is May 26, 2024.



2) Interested students can apply through the website https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds and https://study.iitm.ac.in/es



3) Entry via two paths: Students can join the programme through a self-contained qualifier process without appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).



The qualifier is built into the programme. The applicant has to undergo four weeks of the content of the first four courses of the foundation level. After the qualifier exam, the student will be offered admission to the foundation level.



The second option is direct admission to candidates who have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 or 2024.



4) Up to 75% scholarships are being offered to students from economically disadvantaged sections.



5) Individuals from various academic backgrounds including engineering, humanities, commerce, economics, sciences, law, and medicine, among others, are eligible to apply for the BS programme in Data Science and Applications.



6) Meanwhile, candidates who have pursued Mathematics and Physics in their Class XII are encouraged to apply for the BS programme in Electronic Systems.



7) The programme is offered online, further the Electronic Systems programme comprises a mix of theory classes and laboratory courses. Further, for the ease of students, the lab experiments are so designed that students can perform these at home and submit their findings, but for the final evaluation, students have to visit IIT Madras campus.



Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor-In-Charge, Data Science programme while highlighting the unique aspects of the programme said, "As data continues to grow in importance, the demand for skilled data scientists is expected to remain high. The integration of online learning with in-person invigilated exams offers a flexible and comprehensive learning experience for students, where learning can be at one’s own pace while the in-person assessments validate the skills and knowledge acquired through online learning.”