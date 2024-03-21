Odisha college students asked not to wear short, indecent clothes during fest

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), under the Odisha government, has directed its students to dress themselves in traditional clothing for the upcoming Techno-Cultural Fest 2024 which is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Friday, March 22, PTI reported.



According to a notice issued by the registrar on behalf of the vice-chancellor, it restricts students from wearing Western clothing or short dresses within the university campus during the days of the festival.



Dress cannot be short or vulgar, declared an official

The institute, which is located in the town of Burla in the Sambalpur District, has strictly forbidden the students from wearing these kinds of outfits. According to a PTI report, the notice read, "All the students of VSSUT are instructed to wear Indian traditional/authentic dresses during the Techno-Cultural Fest-2024. Western/vulgar/short dresses are strictly forbidden inside the university campus during the fest days."



The registrar of the university declared that students who would violate the institute code of conduct would be directed to immediately leave the campus and appropriate action will be taken against them by the university administration.



Established codes or policing?

Previously, the Maharashtra Government had imposed a ban on wearing T-shirts, jeans, or shirts with designs or pictures for teachers employed at schools. It has further implemented a new dress code for teachers. Now teachers are advised to wear sarees or salwar suits, while male teachers should wear trousers and shirts (tucked in), according to a report by India Today.



Male teachers were granted the freedom to choose the colour code of their dress, but it will be preferred if they wear light-shade clothes with dark trousers, added the notice.