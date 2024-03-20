Eleven students of NIT Silchar tested positive for tuberculosis

About 11 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam were diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB), an official informed on Tuesday, March 19. It is suspected that several other students are also suffering from the disease, and they are being tested, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the official said that most of these students lived in hostels 9 A, B and C. The TB-positive students were detected over the last two days, the official said. In this regard, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued to prevent the further spread of the communicable disease, mandating all to wear masks on campus.

Meanwhile, the district administration announced that mass testing of students for TB would be carried out at the prestigious engineering institute. All efforts are being made to ensure that the spread of the disease is controlled, the official added.

Symptoms of TB include:

- A persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks and usually brings up phlegm, which may be bloody

- Weight loss

- Night sweats

- High temperature (fever)

- Tiredness and fatigue

- Loss of appetite

- New swellings that haven't gone away even after a few weeks