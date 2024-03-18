Coimbatore: College students protest urging for quality drinking water

Hundreds of hostel students at a private higher education institution located near Ettimadai, a town and a suburb of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, staged protests inside the campus condemning the administration for supplying poor-quality water. The protests are being staged for the second consecutive day, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On the night of March 16, Saturday, the angry students allegedly threw two water-purifying machines from the top down onto the floor. On condition of anonymity, a student told The New Indian Express, "Around 4,000 students from various states are pursuing higher education by staying at this hostel. For the last few days, the drinking water supply has been of low quality at the hostels."

"We were shocked, hence, we appealed to the incharge officer of the hostel. They assured that they would look into the issue and rectify it," the student further said adding, "However, drinking water was in the worst condition on Saturday and we were unable to drink it. Meanwhile, the administration did not take alternative measures."

"Condemning this, a group of students staged a protest in front of the hostel on Saturday evening. It continued on the second consecutive day Sunday afternoon. The students are protesting at the campus seeking to ensure quality drinking water," the student said.