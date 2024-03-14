Karnataka: VC, security in charge booked for BTech student’s death

Today, Thursday, March 14, Karnataka police booked seven people, including the vice-chancellor and security head of GITAM University, Bengaluru, in connection with the unexplained death of a student, as per IANS.



The case was recorded at the Doddaballapur Rural Police Station, following a complaint by the deceased's father. According to police, the case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code Section 304 for culpable homicide.



The victim, Dasari Bramha Sai Reddy, a BTech student from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, died after falling from the university building's sixth storey on Tuesday (March 12) night.

After dinner, the victim, a first-year student, went to the sixth floor. It is unclear whether his death was an accident. Preliminary investigations indicated that the area near the window on the sixth story was not slippery.

The boy's family members explained that there was no conflict in the household and that he had not complained to them about ragging, adding that the incident shocked them.

GITAM University is located near Nagadenahalli in Doddaballapur, 44 km from Bengaluru. According to police sources, this is the third death of a student at the university in the last four months. Before this, a foreign girl student had died by suicide in November 2023, and on February 6, a male student came under a train.