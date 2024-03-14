IIT Jodhpur: Researchers build 3D-printed UAV that can run on land, air, water

Today, Thursday, March 14, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur unveiled a 3D-printed prototype of a hybrid unmanned aerial-underwater vehicle (UAV) capable of operating on land, air, and water.

The 3D-printed prototype, which was inspired by a species of bird called Anhingas, that can move both on land and underwater, could be beneficial in rescue attempts as well as in monitoring oil spills on beaches, rivers, or underwater erosion and pollutant dispersion.



In an official statement, Prof Jayant Kumar Mohanta, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT, Jodhpur said, “This prototype can sail like a ship on the surface, fly in the air and also navigate when it is submerged in the water. It has a flying time of 15 minutes and can stay underwater for eight hours. Interest in this topic has been growing over the years but this technology, at present, is with very few countries like the US and China. We wanted to develop our indigenous product.”

The prototype was developed in a quadrotor design, which is a type of helicopter with four rotors. While the top layer moves through the air, the bottom layer, which is fitted with aqua propellers, helps it move underwater.

According to the researchers, its capabilities include six manoeuvres:

Dive from air to underwater Take off into the air from underwater Land from air to water surface Dive underwater Surface from underwater Take off from the water's surface

The prototype was showcased at AIR '23: Proceedings of the 6th International Conference on Advances in Robotics (AIR).