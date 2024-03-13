Students, HPE CodeWars 2024 is almost here!

Codingal in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced HPE CodeWars 2024 India edition; an annual coding competition for students from Classes VIII - XII. With over 18,000 students from more than 4,000 schools across India expected to participate, HPE CodeWars is the country’s biggest hackathon and coding competition, stated the press release from Codingal.

The competition challenges students to learn and develop their coding skills in a gamified learning environment, by addressing real-world challenges. The winners of HPE CodeWars 2024 India Edition will receive exciting rewards, including prizes worth Rs 2,50,000. The top performers among them will get the rare opportunity to run code experiments on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 operational aboard the International Space Station.

The fourth consecutive edition of HPE CodeWars will entail two distinct challenges:

Hackathon – Participants will build apps, games, and websites that can help solve real-world issues inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Students can either participate individually or in a team of not more than three members.

Code Battle – Competitors will compete in real-time to solve algorithmic problems using programming languages C, C++, Java, and Python. They can track their performance against all others on a live leaderboard. This three-hour and 26 problems-long competitive coding event will be held on April 28, 2024, from 1 PM IST.

For more information and to register, check out https://www.codingal.com/hpe-codewars-2024