Hyderabad: VNRVJIET receives ISO 21001:2018 Certification

Hyderabad-based VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) is now ISO 21001:2018 certified.

This quality management system (QMS) of 21001 of 2018 from the International Standards Organisation (ISO) is applicable to educational organisations management systems (EOMS) and the certification is to confirm that an educational institution is “assessed and found to be in accordance with the requirements” for the standard, stated a press release from the institute.

This QMS intends to help educational institutions implement best practice where a learner-centric approach is valued and the curriculum is relevant to learners, that the institution provides good resources and facilities along with a safe and conducive learning environment along with gender-sensitive design, family and societal support.

Principal, Prof CD Naidu, said that the ISO 21001:2018 certification is a well-deserved recognition for all the efforts put in by various stakeholders with particular efforts from the members of administration at the institute.

D Suresh Babu Daggubati, President of Vignana Jyothi which runs the institute, said that the ISO 21001:2018 certification shall now serve as a constant motivation for the institute’s journey towards its vision and mission towards becoming one of the excellent educational institutions of the region that consistently provides the best opportunities to its students and graduates, and that is a natural extension of the ISO 9001:2015 certification that the institute already has obtained and even renewed.

Director for Advancement and Dean-Administration, Prof B Chennakesava Rao, said that the certification is a mere milestone in the institute’s journey towards excellence and not a destination by any means.

Prof BDV Chandra Mohan Rao, Coordinator of the Academic Audit Cell which among other things oversees the institute’s preparedness of the EOMS for this certification, expressed his contentment of this recognition for efforts by everyone at the institute and that this certification is a good means of communicating the same to the external stakeholders including parents of students and recruiters, while internal stakeholders such as students, alumni, and faculty and staff were a part of ensuring the continuous improvement within the system.