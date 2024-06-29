Debates reigned supreme at Meru International School’s MUN

MISMUN 24, Meru International School’s Model United Nations (MUN), a remarkable event, brings together students from various schools and backgrounds, fostering a sense of diversity and inclusivity throughout the conference.
This prestigious event kickstarted on Friday, June 28, 2024, stated a press release from the institute.
The opening ceremony of MISMUN 24 set an electrifying tone for the entire conference. It began with inspiring words from the school principal, who emphasised the importance of diplomacy and collaboration in finding solutions for global issues.
Following this, the insightful Founder of the school, Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, shared her vision for the upcoming sessions, encouraging all participants to think critically and creatively throughout their discussions.
The chief guest for the event, Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner, shared his philosophical approach towards international relations, enlightening everyone with his wisdom gained through years of experience in diplomacy.
He emphasised, “Never compromise for the lowest common denominator,” inspiring the delegates to aim high in their deliberations. His words set a tone of inspiration and determination for the conference.
Each delegate at MISMUN 24 is committed to giving their best to excel in their respective committees. As intense conflicts arose among the delegates during the committee sessions, the spirit of competition took hold.
Debates became passionate, and arguments were presented with utmost conviction as each delegate aimed to elevate their committee above the rest.
The committees at MISMUN 24 this year include UNHRC, UNSC, ECOSOC, DISEC, WHO, NATO, Lok Sabha, and CCC, where they will discuss various agendas over the next three days.
These discussions will provide a platform for delegates to engage in rigorous debates, propose innovative solutions, and collaborate on finding resolutions to pressing global issues.
With over 40 schools participating and more than 300 students enlisted, the energy and excitement among the delegates, Executive Board, and Organising Committee is palpable.
MISMUN 24 promises to be a transformative experience, fostering the skills of diplomacy, critical thinking, and collaboration among the young leaders of tomorrow.