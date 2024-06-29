Debates reigned supreme at Meru International School’s MUN

The opening ceremony of MISMUN 24 set an electrifying tone for the entire conference. It began with inspiring words from the school principal, who emphasised the importance of diplomacy and collaboration in finding solutions for global issues.

Following this, the insightful Founder of the school, Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, shared her vision for the upcoming sessions, encouraging all participants to think critically and creatively throughout their discussions.

The chief guest for the event, Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner, shared his philosophical approach towards international relations, enlightening everyone with his wisdom gained through years of experience in diplomacy.

He emphasised, “Never compromise for the lowest common denominator,” inspiring the delegates to aim high in their deliberations. His words set a tone of inspiration and determination for the conference.