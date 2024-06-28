Climate change is real and so is climate anxiety among youngsters. Expert answers pertinent questions on both

A

Anxiety, of course, is never justified. Instead, a solutions-oriented mindset is more constructive.

Scientific evidence does suggest that climate change is real and is primarily caused by human activities, which leads to extreme weather events, rising sea levels, food security issues, and loss of biodiversity. These changes, if not addressed by solutions — not anxiety — can significantly disrupt lives especially of the most vulnerable, entire ecosystems, and economies.

There are people who are working on solutions to reduce emissions and mitigate impacts; and as the scope widens, I believe there will be a number of youngsters in the future who will be working on climate technologies to serve this cause.