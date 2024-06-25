How a Guntur Zilla Parishad teacher is making it possible for students to interact with NASA scientists

The excitement of Ilavaram Zilla Parishad School students knew no bounds when they seized the opportunity to interact with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists gaining knowledge on celestial bodies and recent space programmes.

Considering the growing interest among school students towards space science, Ilavaram ZPHS English teacher Harikrishna Patcharu is now engaging students in the school in discussions related to the inventions and innovations happening in the space sector, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

His pen pal programme, started as a small initiative, has roped in educators from across the world through social media. With the help of his counterparts in the US, Harikrishna convinced the scientists and created a platform bridging the gap between the students and the experts.

The students have so far interacted with Janet Ivery Duensing, President of Exploring Mars, Board Member of NASA Space Society; Claire Lee, Experimental Particle Physicist from Switzerland; W James Adams, Deputy Chief Technologist, NASA; and Henry Thrrop, a programme scientist in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

After learning about the innovative initiatives of Harikrishna, the scientists not only agreed to interact with the students, but also suggested the same to their colleagues.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Harikrishna said that this is the age for children to inspire and encourage them to cultivate interests and passions on certain things.

“Interacting with the scientists is an eye-opener for the students. The scientists are so impressed with the enthusiasm of the children, they are suggesting their colleagues in various departments to participate in webinars with them. They are also explaining various interesting space theories to the children through powerpoint presentations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the students are ecstatic about their interactions with the renowned scientists and learning new things from them.

Deekshith, a Class IX student, sharing his experience said, “I never even in my wildest dreams imagined that I would be able to talk to a scientist, not to mention from NASA. The scientists are also so down to earth and appreciated us for our innovative questions. I'm so inspired that I want to pursue MS in space technology in future.”