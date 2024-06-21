Assam CM Biswa reviews construction progress of Skill University, Darrang Medical College & Hospital

On Thursday, June 20, Himanta Biswa, Chief Minister of Assam, was in Mangaldai in Darrang district and was taking stock of the Assam Skill University and the construction activities being carried out on the premised.

Chief Minister Biswa directed all the authorities concerned to make sure that the construction activities were completed as per schedule so that academic sessions could be started from July of the year 2025.

Being built across 250 bighas of land, the Assam Skill University will have all latest amenities and will also fulfill the latest academic requirements of the 21st century, stated a report by ANI.

On becoming fully-functional, Assam Skill University, the first of its kind in the region, is expected to become a centre of excellence in providing skill education in multiple disciplines, all in sync with contemporary industry requirements.

The chief minister also paid a visit to the site of the proposed Darrang Medical College and Hospital and took stock of its various aspects.

Being set up across 100 bighas, the Darrang Medical College and Hospital will soon cater to all the medical requirements of the residents of Darrang and also those residing in nearby areas. It will also provide medical education.