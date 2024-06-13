KIIT tops among most impactful universities in India, ranks sixth globally

KIIT Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, has been placed among the top six most impactful universities globally and ranked first in India in terms of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Reduced Inequalities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

With an overall score of 79.3 - 83.9, KIIT is ranked in the 201-300 cohort globally in this prestigious ranking published on June 12, 2024.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings celebrates universities that excel across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN - SDGs). This unique ranking exercise evaluates the performance of universities across all 17 SDGs.

KIIT University is ranked sixth in the world in terms of Reduced Inequalities and first in India.

Additionally, KIIT has secured the 71st position globally in the SDG of Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions and is ranked first in India. In terms of the SDG of Quality Education, it is ranked 55th in the world and fifth in India.

KIIT University is also ranked fifth in India in the SDG of Partnership for the Goals.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS lauded the historic achievement and said, “KIIT’s position among the world’s most impactful universities in the parameters of Quality Education, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, Reduced Inequalities, and Partnership for the Goals, reflects its enormous contribution in the field over the decades”.

He congratulated the faculty fraternity of KIIT-DU, staff members and the students for the unique achievement.

KIIT University, established in Odisha, has spread its influence all over the world in the field of quality education, intellectuals said, as stated in the press release. It takes pride as a community-based university, contributing to pressing social issues such as reducing poverty through education, women empowerment, equal opportunity in the work place, rural development, tribal upliftment, art, culture and literature.