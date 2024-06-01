KLH Aziz Nagar campus students stood third in MATHack hackathon

KLH Aziz Nagar campus shared that their BTech student won the prestigious third prize at the MATHack 2024, a hackathon hosted at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

The event, organised by TalentFarm.ai with support from Idealabs, T-Hub, and the Government of Telangana, brought together various teams from across the country, all vying to solve real industry challenges through the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), informed a press release from the institute.

In the first stage of the competition, around 1,700 teams submitted their innovative ideas, and only 37 were shortlisted for a challenging 30-hour offline hackathon.

Among these elite teams were Tarun Kesavan, Arnav Devalapally, and Gowtham Valluri, representing KLH Aziz Nagar campus. Their exceptional problem-solving skills and technical expertise saw them advance to the second round after just 20 hours of intense competition.

As the hackathon progressed to its final stages, the top 10 teams presented their solutions, showcasing their creativity and technical prowess.

The team of students from the BTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science course at KLH Aziz Nagar stood out with their innovative approach and determination, securing the thrid prize amidst fierce competition.

The jury for the hackathon consisted of eminent experts from renowned firms like BharatGPT, ServiceNow, Volkswagen, Microsoft and other Telangana startups and AI enterprises.