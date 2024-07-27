Meritorious students of DAV Chandrasekharpur felicitated

Successful students should devote themselves to the overall development of society. Success must not be confined to personal celebrations, opined Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation while joining as the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony of the achievers at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

Patil shared his personal experience to motivate the young minds to bring laurels combating all odds.

The 95% and above mark holders, toppers of different streams, endowment prize winners, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)-qualified alumni, and teachers were honoured during the occasion, as stated in the press release shared by the school.

The Regional Director of DAV Institutions, Odisha, Dr KC Satapathy joined as the guest of honour and emphasised upon the inculcation of values and societal concern.

School Chairman Santosh Kumar Satapathy presided over the function and the Principal Dr Sujata Sahu highlighted the phenomenal achievements of the students.

Among others, Chairman of DAV Kalinga Nagar Madan Mohan Panda; Chairman of DAV Pokhariput Dr Arun Kumar Rath; Principal of DSBM and Manager of the school Dr D N Mishra; principals of DAV schools of the twin cities joined as the guests and encouraged the meritorious students.

Senior Academic Supervisor Pramod Kumar Patra offered a vote of thanks.