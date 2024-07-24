MIT-ADT University tops Maharashtra in ABC ID registration; earns praise from UGC

MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) has secured the top spot among private universities in the Maharashtra for registering the most Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) numbers.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) lauded MIT-ADT for its exceptional performance in a recent virtual meeting, stated a press release from the institute.

The ABC ID, similar to an Aadhaar number for students, is vital for transferring credits in interdisciplinary and optional subjects. The UGC has been encouraging students to register for ABC IDs, which facilitate easy credit transfer and accumulation.

Responding to this call, MIT-ADT has registered over 15,566 accounts, covering more than 28,202 credits, putting it at the forefront of this initiative.

MIT World Peace University and Amethi University followed, securing second and third places, respectively.

Nationally, over two crore students from 1,597 institutions have registered for ABC IDs, with Maharashtra alone contributing over 40 lakh students.

Educational institutions are now actively recording student marks in ABC accounts, ensuring that private universities are not left behind.

Dr Dyandeo Neelwarna, the Controller of Examinations at MIT-ADT, announced the university's achievement, which was met with praise from the UGC.

The executive team at MIT ADT, including Executive President and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad; Executive Director Prof Dr Sunita Karad; Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Anant Chakradeo; Dr Ramchandra Pujeri; Dr Mohit Dubey; Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde and Dr Shivsharan Mali congratulated the examination department on this milestone.

Understanding the ABC ID

The ABC ID system allows students to bank credits earned from different educational institutions, akin to withdrawing money from a bank account.

Students can create their ABC ID online through the official website, making it easier for institutions to use these credits towards degree completion.

Benefits for students

Easy credit transfer: Students can transfer credits earned from various universities or institutions seamlessly.

Utilisation after gaps: Students returning to their studies after a gap can use their banked credits.

Simplified grading: Grading of preferred or skill-oriented courses becomes straightforward.

Nationwide recognition: Credits can be earned and recognised from any educational institution across the country.