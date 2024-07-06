Education Fair organised at DPS Kalinga

The Delhi Public School (DPS) Kalinga, Odisha, organised a Career and Education Fair in collaboration with Student Outreach in the school premises on Thursday, July 4, 2024 to offer career guidance and profile-building opportunities for Class XI and XII students who are currently at a stage of exploring their interests and tracing their future paths, stated a press release from the institute.

More than 15 universities including Ashoka University, Alliance University, ESSEC Business School Paris & Singapore, Flame University, OP Jindal University, Whistling Woods International, MIT MPU Pune and World University of Design visited DPS Kalinga for the fair.

They conducted various interactive sessions, informative presentations and group counselling programmes to enlighten students on various career opportunities and emerging careers.

Education fairs, student outreach, career guidance and so on are essential for students so that they can decide for themselves what they would like to pursue in the future and accordingly, they can start paving their path towards the goal, one step at time. This can happen even when they are in school.

There are so many opportunities and so many paths to walk. Once can even switch their paths because that is acceptable in today's day and age. So, it is helpful if students know all their options.