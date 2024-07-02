Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad: Prof Dr Shaik Kareem Ahmmad shares his story

Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), established in 1980 under the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, has evolved into a hallmark of academic excellence in Hyderabad, Telangana State.

Situated in the prestigious Banjara Hills and affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Osmania University (OU), the college has steadfastly upheld its commitment to delivering superior education while nurturing a culture of innovation and research among its faculty and students.



Dr Shaik Kareem Ahmmad shares his journey

The academic journey of Dr Shaik Kareem Ahmmad, serving as an Associate Professor of Physics since 2006, has revolved around oxide glasses and machine learning (ML) areas where he has made substantial contributions with over 30 research papers published in renowned Scopus-indexed and Web of Science journals. His foundational PhD in Materials Science from Osmania University has been instrumental in shaping his career in academia and research. His Scopus/Web of Science h-index stands at 13, supported by over 400 citations.

The associate professor says that during his tenure at Muffakham Jah Engineering College, he has witnessed unwavering support from the college management in fostering a conducive environment for research and development.

This support has been pivotal in cultivating a culture of academic excellence, empowering both faculty and students to engage deeply in cutting-edge research endeavours.

More contributions

A significant aspect of the associate professor's academic contributions lies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), where he has collaborated extensively with central university, industry and engineering students.

Together, they have published impactful papers in prestigious journals, advancing knowledge and practical applications in these dynamic fields.

Recently, their collaborative efforts received endorsement from the Government of India through the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC)-AICTE, sanctioning a Rs 5 lakh innovation project titled Fabrication of Electronic Kit using Spectroscopic Method to Detect Contaminants in Edible Oils.

This interdisciplinary project, involving students of MJCET, underscores their commitment to conducting socially relevant research.

The college fosters a vibrant ecosystem of research and development, characterised by robust student collaboration and mentorship. Their initiatives transcend traditional boundaries, exemplified by the generous support received from IEEE Bangalore for replicating Sir JC Bose's pioneering work, a Rs 9.5 lakh funding initiative aimed at preserving scientific heritage and advancing physics education.

Beyond his research publications, the assistant professor has actively contribute to the scholarly community by serving as a peer reviewer for esteemed journals published by Elsevier and Springer.

This role not only allowed him to stay abreast of cutting-edge developments in my field but also enabled him to uphold rigorous academic standards and contribute meaningfully to scientific advancement.