Quenching curiosity: Campus visits in American universities

Campus visits are important. Here's how you can arrange for one...
While SAT scores can be a stepping stone to your dream college, a prestigious name and reputation alone may not guarantee that the school is the right fit for you. Hence, campus tours are a valuable way to gain insight into the academic programmes offered, campus culture and history.

1. Arranging a campus visit: How is it done?

  • In-person visits with help from admissions office

  • Campus tours organised by schools

  • Informal visits, or self-guided tours

2. What does the visit entail?

  • Informative sessions with college admissions representative and a guided tour around the campus

  • Campus tours led by college students with interactive sessions

  • One can also arrange for:

- Attending a class

- Meeting a professor or an admissions officer

- Attend a club meeting or sports practice session

- Eating in a dining hall

- Spending the night in a dorm

3. What if one can’t make it for in-person visits?

  • Check the website if they offer virtual campus tours or events

  • Check the websites for talks/events for freshers

  • Speak to students/alumnis to get a clearer perspective

  • Read college newspapers

  • Check out informative YouTube videos/reels

  • Consult professors/advisers

