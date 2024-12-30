Quenching curiosity: Campus visits in American universities

While SAT scores can be a stepping stone to your dream college, a prestigious name and reputation alone may not guarantee that the school is the right fit for you. Hence, campus tours are a valuable way to gain insight into the academic programmes offered, campus culture and history.
In-person visits with help from admissions office
Campus tours organised by schools
Informal visits, or self-guided tours
Informative sessions with college admissions representative and a guided tour around the campus
Campus tours led by college students with interactive sessions
One can also arrange for:
- Attending a class
- Meeting a professor or an admissions officer
- Attend a club meeting or sports practice session
- Eating in a dining hall
- Spending the night in a dorm
Check the website if they offer virtual campus tours or events
Check the websites for talks/events for freshers
Speak to students/alumnis to get a clearer perspective
Read college newspapers
Check out informative YouTube videos/reels
Consult professors/advisers