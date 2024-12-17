University College London, Artificial Intelligence and India

A

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds transformative potential in education, serving as a catalyst for creativity, background research and — particularly for students whose first language may not be English — enhancing grammar, structural proficiency and facilitating the use of different writing styles. We know that AI literacy is becoming an essential professional and life skill so it is vital that universities proactively integrate this into their approach.

Embracing AI is crucial for today’s students as they prepare to enter a world of work that is very different to even five years ago, and is rapidly adopting innovative working methods.

On November 17, I enjoyed a lively panel discussion with Ashok Panda, Vice-President & Global Head AI & Automation Services at Infosys as part of an education fair in Bengaluru, focusing on the future of AI in universities and the workplace. We enjoyed a rich dialogue on AI's impact on education, how universities are leveraging it for research, and the skills industries seek in today’s graduates.

At UCL, we are fostering an environment where students are encouraged to engage with AI tools in a playful and creative way, exploring AI’s capabilities but also its limitations to enhance their learning experience.

We are committed to providing our students and staff with up-to-date information on the many ways AI can support learning and its application in various forms of assessment. Through AI-driven learning tools and data analytics, we are personalising education.

This approach allows students to engage deeply with material at their own pace, focusing on developing critical, adaptable skills that will stand them in good stead for their future careers.

UCL’s research in AI is world leading, and our Centre for Artificial Intelligence offers a comprehensive range of programmes, including PhD and Master’s degrees in Machine Learning and other pivotal areas of AI. The Centre equips students with the expertise to develop novel AI algorithms, fostering a profound understanding of the field.

As society advances towards greater automation, our programmes empower students to lead in AI innovation, crafting bespoke solutions to complex, real-world challenges.